We met in college four years ago. His mom was "the other woman" in an affair, his dad’s never been there for them.

He has clinical depression (no meds, he quit therapy) and has had crisis episodes of self-harming after destructive relationships.

One three-year girlfriend, “A,” cut herself at school, screaming publicly that it was his fault.

They fought constantly but couldn't leave each other.

His then-therapist banned him from seeing her; he got a bit better, and started a new relationship, which didn't last long because of constant interference from “A.”

I came along soon after he broke up with her. I also tried to leave him due to other girls’ interference but he always finds a way to contact me - showing up at my house, texting me from another number, etc. I always fall back.

Last year, “A” returned, they had counselling to get back together but didn’t. I realized he isn’t going to change.

I have constant anxiety and fear that he’s going to choose her over me. He’s very rude and cruel to his mom, rude to me, and makes me feel stupid and unwanted.

He’s been sexually involved with at least two other women, and I desperately try to be enough for him.

Lost