I’m a woman, 53, who divorced seven years ago. I’d married young, my children are now married.

My husband was my senior high-school sweetheart and remained that same good guy with the same interests until we split.

But I’d grown much more independent, interested in books, music, etc.

Once separated, I moved to the city where my children live, made new friends, and built the life I now love.

I work in a doctors’ clinic, volunteer at a food bank, and sing in a choir.

I take my grandchildren to kid’s activities and special events. I babysit occasionally. My children understand that I need my own social life.

The only thing “missing” is a male companion. I’ve had dates but not met anyone I’d want to see at breakfast.

I know there are many women also leading active and satisfying lives, yet from what I hear, see, and read, a lot still feel “unfulfilled” if they don’t have a man by their side.

I’m happy and fulfilled. I have love in my life through my children and grandchildren.

Sex would be a bonus, but unless it’s with a person who’d bring so much else to my life, I feel it’s not worth the hassles I hear from other women, such as men with difficult adult children, financial differences that cause issues, serial cheaters… etc.

Am I really missing anything by not even trying to meet someone who’d be a partner?

Doubting Dating