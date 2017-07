I’m a young, attractive, recent college graduate working a decent job, who got married not long ago.

Previously, I’d lived with my parents. Moving in with my husband was the very first time I’ve shared accommodation with someone other than my immediate family.

Little did I know and came to learn after marriage that my hubby is a nudist.

He wears clothing on seldom occasions. He asserts that we all should be living in "our natural form" in presence of loved ones.

He wants me to be totally nude in my birthday suit when I’m at home with him. He'd like me to be dressed only when third-party individuals are over (e.g. guests, extended family, friends).

He insists that I use the toilet and take a shower with the bathroom door fully open. He would also like me to be flatulent in his presence.

I’m unsure how I can react to this given that I’ve never been in the presence of anyone during my most private moments.

Simply put, I’m not comfortable with any of his bizarre wishes.

I’ve expressed my feelings of discomfort and I have told him that his peculiar requests make me feel uneasy.

He’s sympathetic and assures me that his requests are not "demands" but rather "acts of kindness" that I should undertake because, he says, a woman's body should be admired in its natural form.

Is there any way I can work out a compromise?

Naked Issues