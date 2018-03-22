My husband insists that his parents should babysit our one-year-old son. I don't trust them.

His mother was more focused on our wedding being about her.

I suffer from severe depression and anxiety, from issues with my childhood and mother.

His mother says I should just forget about it.

Whenever I’d say something that offended her, she’d "tattle" to my husband, causing a fight between us.

I called her and said she’s a pathetic B****.

We agreed to be civil for him but then she denied ever "tattling" on me.

I had a rough pregnancy and we agreed that she’d take me to appointments. She did, only once.

It was decided that we’d spend one holiday a year with them and the other two with my side (my parents are divorced).

She told my husband that he didn't come from a "broken family."

I've tried to ignore them for his sake but they’re manipulative and selfish.

I understand he loves them and wants them to have a relationship with our son, but I'm happier away from them.

My husband said that if things don't get better we won't last.

I love him, but why should I always be the one trying? I don’t want to do it anymore.

What Am I To Do?