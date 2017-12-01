My girlfriend and I keep hitting the same roadblocks while dating (off and on) for two years.

We’ll be getting along fine for a couple of months – close, sharing, and having great sex – then she’ll start pulling away, barely communicating with me for some reason, usually work.

I’m 34, she’s 32, we have our own apartments, and work hard in our own businesses.

I know she’s had some difficult relationships. She says her ex-fiancé of four years always made her feel at fault for something.

She comes by that feeling from childhood, I think, though I’ve had to piece this together myself:

Her mother left her and her brother when they were very young. Her father openly bad-mouthed his ex in front of the kids.

There was no contact at all during my girlfriend’s teenage years – she was too angry at her mother.

The first time my girlfriend shut me out, it was because I wanted to know if we had a future together (this was six months after we’d been seeing each other a lot).

She immediately got “too busy” to sleep over as before.

I started trying to figure out how she could go from warm, funny, supportive and sexy, to distant and cold, within the same day.

She works hard, has long hours. The same applies to me but I believe a relationship can handle that if you stay in close contact, which is easy today with messaging.

But when she withdraws, there’s a cold chill, and excuses.

Does this relationship stand a chance at working out our ups and downs together?

Frustrated