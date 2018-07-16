My husband has three children from a previous marriage, whom we can only see every summer for eight weeks.

They have minimal rules at their mother's home - it’s mostly a lecture about mommy’s disappointment in them. No grounding, no taking electronics away.

His youngest son, 11, is out of control. Even adult babysitters quit because he never listens, respects no one.

Last year, my husband had to take a leave of absence from work the last two weeks, because of the youngest boy.

We have few issues with the older boys, but the younger one ignores rules.

We’ve grounded him, taken all of his electronics, didn’t let him participate (only watch) while everyone else swam and had fun.

He doesn't care. He’s very mean to his brothers and step-brother (my son), is disrespectful to all adults, breaks things, steals, hides the other kids' toys/electronics, curses, yells….

We’ve tried tirelessly to work with my husband's ex-wife on developing some structure for all, but especially for the youngest.

We've recommended therapy – her reaction was a no-visitation threat.

My family says we shouldn't even bring the youngest one here anymore.

But I can't bring myself to do that. What more can we do?

At A Loss