I re-connected with a man I'd met in our early 20s, following his separation.

He’s self-employed with a young son.

We spent alternating weekends together, as I lived elsewhere. It was good.

When I was laid off, he insisted I move in with him. The rent would be much lower. I did it and found a job.

After half a year, he started randomly getting very angry.

He’d discovered his ex-wife’s cheating and now just tolerates her for his son's sake.

I noticed a connection between interactions with her every weekend and his “man tantrums,” after which he runs off to his work studio for alone time.

He has huge savings from inheritance, got half the house money upon separation, has good income from his work, yet he doesn’t pay off any debt.

He’s also stopped sharing house chores or errands. Initially, I was on unemployment insurance and did most of that, but now I work full-time.

He refuses to share a grocery budget and complains constantly about life being “expensive.”

I started buying my own wine/beer and fewer groceries – to match his input.

He eats lunch and coffee out almost daily, yet says he’s super broke.

His anger became so bad – connected to his inability to sleep – we sought counselling. I lost my first job partly due to my being tired and cranky after sleepless fight nights.

I do love him. He makes me laugh. I love his son, too.

But he's become more angry at me than happy, always blaming me. One fight lasted till the next day with him insulting me and acting crazy.

His individual therapy seemed helpful, but when it ended he got worse again.

Now I've got another job and need to get up early every day. I'm terrified I'll fail because of my unstable home life.

Our couples’ counselling didn't go well – he got angry on our fourth session.

I’m learning to just walk away when he’s calling me horrible names and deeply insulting me. He then texts horrible things.

I don't want to end the relationship and if I leave, I don't think he’d accept that we could still end up together. He thinks it all goes away every time he apologizes.

I want to believe him every time.

I know you’ll tell me to leave. But, is it possible that he’ll get another therapist (as he's promised), sort himself out, and then we could live happily ever after?

I just want him to be like the person he was when we first met, not this very self-centred, angry man.

Is There Hope?