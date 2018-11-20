During difficulties in our relationship ten years ago, my then-partner and I consulted a therapist together and I also saw him separately. His method of exploring my personality and past was interesting, but I soon realized that my main issue was a need to break up with my partner.

Two months later, the therapist called saying he needed to discuss an unpaid bill with me and to meet him at his office when I finished work.

I’m a busy person yet didn’t question this coming from a professional (though it turned out to be one of the shared bills my partner hadn’t paid).

When I arrived at his office, the therapist said he was starving and we could talk in the restaurant downstairs. Again, though it was less professional, I knew he started work at 8am to accommodate working patients, so I thought it was harmless and no reason to refuse if he’s that hungry.

To my surprise, he ordered wine, asked if I wanted some (I didn’t accept), and in a circuitous way basically said he had been very attracted to me and thought we should start dating. I was stunned!

During therapy, I’d shared very private matters with him, including some of my sexual history and very personal revelations about my family.

I stood and left. Never heard from him again. I later learned he passed away from a severe illness two years later.

I don’t want to expose his unprofessional approach by naming him, but I wonder why that incident still bothers me so much.

He didn’t touch me physically or pursue me after I left him without a word. Yet I still feel sullied and shamed because he knew my secrets, from childhood to adult intimacies, and felt he could take advantage of that knowledge.

I’ve been in a happy marriage for eight years. Why do I care about this passing incident with someone who can never contact me again?

Still Upsetting