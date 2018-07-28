My husband of 15 years and I have three children together. For years, we’ve argued, mostly about finances and him being irresponsible with his business.

Our families are very close; we have many mutual friends and connections. I also work for him part-time.

My attraction to him has faded. I think only about how resentful I am toward him.

Our family suffers as he tries to save his business, borrowing money and gaining debt.

A year ago, I started chatting online and seeing other men casually. He has no idea. He knows I’m unhappy but thinks we’ll be okay.

I’ve previously threatened to leave him and he falls apart.

It’s only by seeing other men that I can stay with him and endure, for my children’s sake and our families. It’d be a disaster if I left him now.

But I dream about when I can be free of him.

I'm thinking to wait until my kids are grown, but worry that I can’t take it that long.

I’m living a double life and not completely enjoying either one.

When my husband and I are intimate, I close my eyes and imagine he’s someone else.

Help me figure out what to do. I saw a therapist but I knew right away that they’d just tell me cheating is wrong and I need to stop.

But it’s the only happiness I can get right now.

Double Life