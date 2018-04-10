I fear you’ll not give me the answers I’m looking for.

My husband of seven years and I have two young, adored daughters, much loved within our families.

However, we’ve never been very compatible. There was chemistry once (attraction, humour, good fun), but it’s waned under the tedium of adult responsibility.

He can be very jealous, immature, and verbally hurtful.

I’m very free-spirited, ultra-sensitive to his outbursts, prone to saying too much, and hyper-aware of the model I’m setting for my girls.

If it weren’t for them, I’d have already left.

We both have complicated pasts. He had an unhappy childhood from strict, narcissistic parents.

I was sexually assaulted at 19, which I repressed until several years ago, when he encouraged me to seek counselling.

I have, but it feels like an uphill battle.

Would it be wiser to leave him? Or, am I being overly dramatic? I rarely smile when I’m with him.

He’s not a bad guy, and he’s a great father. I know we could co-parent well.

He’s been impotent since we started dating. And he resents me for not also having been a virgin when we met. Ten years later, he’ll still occasionally slut-shame me.

I have very little respect for him as a man.

We smoke marijuana to cope with our mutual unhappiness. I can take breaks from it, but he’s clearly addicted. We’ve been to a handful of counsellors. None have really helped.

When do I know that it’s time to give up and leave? I don’t want to regret it. Will my kids adapt and thrive?

Helpless but not Hopeless