Despite a rocky road, my partner of six years and I love each other.

He started a company four years ago. I’ve been supportive but unincluded in most events, as I stay home with our three-year-old son.

I’ve been catching him lying a lot.

Recently, I suspected he was cheating because of his late nights, taking phone calls outside, etc.

He uses his company as an “out” to not be involved in activities with family functions or us.

When confronted, he states that he’d NEVER cheat, loves his family, but sometimes has to lie because I’ll otherwise get mad.

Recently, he left his emails open. I found deleted and archived messages being exchanged between him and a female employee.

They messaged each other late at night. He calls her “Angel.” She sends him harmless flirts.

One email asked him to pay for her seven nights’ stay at a hotel in another city where his second-base company is.

He was planning a trip there at the same time, until I confronted him.

He states it was for work but would rather wait for Grandma to babysit and take me.

He says she’s a good employee and he needs her.

When I met her, I instantly felt something isn’t right.

She wouldn’t leave us alone when my son and I visited him at work.

She’s attempting to serve as his personal assistant when that’s not her job.

He repeatedly denies that anything’s going on.

I feel he should be standing his ground with her but he’s not.

I said that I think we should separate but he says No, he wants his family to stay together, that he’s in the process of firing her but he says that takes time.

I feel like I’m being played.

Signs of Cheating?