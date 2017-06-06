My boyfriend and I have been living together for a year.

He has two younger brothers, both in long-term relationships with the mothers of their children.

The six of us get together several times a week, along with my father and mother-in-law. We all get along great.

My brothers-in-law and their spouses have recently discussed purchasing a cottage together, along with us. But no one asked if we were on board.

They were already looking at properties, evaluating costs, etc., assuming that we’d equally contribute.

When I mentioned that we’d not necessarily buy the cottage with them, one sister-in-law got very defensive, saying that my boyfriend would absolutely agree (he won’t). We changed the subjects but didn't get to clear things up.

While we love spending time with them, we have no interest in holding property with them.

We feel it could drive a wedge between all of us and that it's simply a bad idea. Plus, this isn’t what we want to be investing in right now.

How do we get it across to them without hurting their feelings? We also feel badly since, without our income, they won't be able to buy a cottage as big as what they were looking into.

Cottage Life