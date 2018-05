My boyfriend of three years is legally separated with two young kids. I'm divorced, no kids.

Due to financial difficulties, he still lives in his ex-wife’s house, and they share babysitting when one goes to work.

Our arrangement: He comes to my place twice a week, depending on his kids’ schedule. I have no problems with that.

He attends family gatherings with his ex-wife and kids, and spends more time on holidays with them than me.

I’ve said that in future I want to have my own kids. He doesn’t want any more children.

When I decided to break up with him, he said he has plans for us.

I rejected his plans because I'm not a Number One priority in his life. I’ll always be the one that has to wait for him.

Did I make a right decision? I love him so much and know he loves me too. But I believe it’s going to be more complicated.

He’s also my friend’s ex-boyfriend. She never knew about the relationship which we’ve kept secret.

Not His Priority