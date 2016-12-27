My husband and I met five years ago and got engaged ten months later.

We were in love from the start.

We struggled during our second year and decided to split.

A year later, we’d both grown, reunited, and got married soon after.

We were the happiest newlyweds. Then one morning I discovered photos of my husband and my sister/best friend together (sexually).

I was devastated and felt betrayed. My husband and I went to therapy, and my sister apologized for not telling me before we got married.

BUT she said she wasn't sorry that it happened.

She’s not spoken to me since, nor tried to make things right, though my husband has.

She used to be at my house twice a week at least. We ‘d been very close. I can't believe she’d do this and even worse, do nothing about it.

My husband did everything in his power to keep our marriage intact. I’ve forgiven him.

Yet I’m left wondering, "Does he think she’s better than me sexually?”

“Does he compare us? What did he say about me to her?"

They started seeing each other only a week and a half after we split up and they managed to keep it from me.

How do I deal with her betrayal?

I keep thinking, they had sex in the bed I sleep in.

Of everything he’s said, what are lies?

My son, age six, no longer sees his two cousins/best friends.

Living A Nightmare