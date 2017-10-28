My first child’s expected in ten weeks. My husband’s family live within two blocks.

My in-laws are ecstatic about becoming first-time grandparents.

His mother (across the street) has offered to come over any time to feed the baby so I can sleep.

She's buying her own crib so she can babysit and setting up at their cottage, too.

I have two dogs. Previously, we weren't invited to the cottage because there were “too many dogs.”

No one would let them out to pee when my husband and I both worked 12-hour shifts out of town. (They babysit each other's dogs regularly).

My husband’s siblings’ dogs are welcome at their parents’ house and cottage, along with their own dog.

We highly resent this double standard and won’t visit without our dogs.

When I go into labour, I’ve asked his family to have someone stay with my dogs so that when we return home, they’re not anxiety-ridden with messes in the house.

I also feel it’d be better for when we introduce the baby to the dogs.

How can I get them to understand where I need the most help?

I don't want to punish them by withholding their grandchild, but I also won’t reward their double standard.

My husband supports me, but doesn't feel his family will change. He thinks we should deal with it on our own. I prefer trying to communicate.

Dog Issues