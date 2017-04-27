I’m a mother of sons I’ve raised mostly on my own, with help from my late parents. I help my sons whenever I can.

When one son, his wife, and children needed a place to stay until their home was ready for their move, I took them in at no expense.

When they left, I noticed that some of my things had gone missing. When I mentioned this to my daughter-in-law, she said she didn’t know anything about the specific items.

However, I soon realized there were also gold jewellery and other expensive items, which had been left to me by my mother, which I couldn’t find.

My son and his wife have a very successful business and earn more than I ever did.

I’m heartbroken to think that I’ve been taken advantage of by my family, and I’m pretty sure she’s guilty. She’s smart and aggressive and will continue to deny.

Meanwhile, I continue to help them whenever I can with babysitting and extras, but I cannot understand this violation.

What course of action should I take, if any?

Heartbroken