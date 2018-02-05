Reader’s Commentary A woman who experienced sudden violence from her ex-partner, responds to a writer who’s been threatened by her husband (January 8):

Reader – “The husband who’s watching his family members' every move may be suffering from a mental illness or showing signs of early dementia.

“However, the fact that he’s threatened her life twice increases the danger of sudden violence that could kill her.

“I know personally that continuing to accept this kind of behaviour is dangerous.

“There weren't any warning verbal threats before the man living with me suddenly spun me around to face him, grabbed my neck with both hands, and bent me backwards so I was unable to break his hold.

“He was gradually cutting off my air supply until I was able to talk him out of a delusion that I was someone else.

“I left my own home as soon as I could, only returning with a police escort to try to take out belongings that he was likely to destroy.

“At a future date, I evicted him by email notice on a new account set up for that purpose.

“His continuing attempts to contact me were resolved by blocking his phone number.

“When I moved, he turned up once at my new home and pounded on my door repeatedly.

“I hid in my bedroom and was ready to phone the police. Unable to see anyone in the home, he went away.

“This woman needs to know that the three magic words to get police help fast when calling 911 the next time he’s physically or verbally abusive are, “ I feel threatened.”

“Police arrive quickly and will offer to take the offender out. They will offer to have a restraining order arranged. This leaves the children (if any at home) with her.

“I would urge her to get a cell phone app which, once the button is pressed, will bring police automatically.

“I’d encourage her to photograph all the cameras he’s installed anywhere (in her house and car) with the date stamp on her camera set to show the date, and send these via email attachment to her sister or a trusted friend.

“Any true friend will want to assist her to have a safe place with her children.

“If she can find a place where there isn't a camera, she can start stashing necessities to take with her. Reusable grocery bags make good hiding storage.

“She should also change her car’s license plates.

“If there are school-age children, the school(s) should be notified that they’re not to be taken out or picked up from school without the written permission from their mother or a trusted person to whom she’s given written authorization.

“Children should not be left alone unsupervised with the father. If he senses any attempt by her to remove them, he might just take off with them without notice.

“Time's up for all abusers!”