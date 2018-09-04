Several years ago, my doctor said I was infertile due to a medical condition. I was focused on my career then.

My best friend (male) since college provided support and encouragement.

My next long-term relationship was with a man who stated that he didn’t want kids and was fine with other fostering or adoption if he changed his mind.

He later broke up with me because he wanted biological children.

I was heartbroken and for years after, whenever I disclosed my medical condition, men lost interest in having a relationship with me.

Now, following an unrelated surgery, it was discovered that I’d been mis-diagnosed. The surgery remedied what had caused infertility.

I’m 35, own my own home, am financially stable, have a great job with flexible hours, am ready to have a child, but still single.

My specialist has advised IVF (in vitro fertilization) as the best way for me to conceive, but requiring donor sperm.

I’d prefer to use a donation from someone I already know.

I wanted to ask my same best friend to be the sperm donor, but I’m unsure how to approach it.

He’s single and states that he doesn’t want kids. I realize he may change his mind and I don’t want to block any of his future relationships.

I highly respect him, but I want to be clear that I don’t want him to be a "father."

How do I handle this?

Seeking Sperm Donor