I grew up emotionally neglected - too much other family stress (alcohol, addictions, poverty, isolation), so it was easier for my parents and relatives to assume I was okay.

I was bullied and sexually assaulted at school, exposed to TV shows on ethnic genocides and torture, etc., all of which unhinged me.

After four deaths in my immediate family, between age eight and 11 when my father died, I became severely depressed and suicidal. There was no support during this time.

I’ve since had therapy off and on for years. I became deeply involved with a spiritual group and a teacher.

I married a man in the group who was alcoholic and abusive, but I had a baby with him anyway.

When my daughter was one-year-old, a woman intuited that I was being abused and told me to get out because the abuse would harm my daughter.

I told my husband that night that we were done!

The family’s matriarch told me to go back to him.

Members of our spiritual group said I was wrong for leaving him.

Yet not one of them asked to hear my side of the story.

All my "closest" family and friends abandoned me.

My daughter’s now 27. It’s taken me 26 years to make peace with my ex. If I wanted a relationship with my daughter, I had to go through him.

I’m still enraged at my original family who never protected me.

I’m also enraged at my “group family” who didn't help where they could.

How can I develop better relations with people who really do care about me and me about them, if I don't move on?

Yet I still want to lash out at many of them, saying, “You didn't believe me or believe in me.”

There ARE some family relations I want to salvage. And some friendships within the group which were amazing, that I want to nurture.

But I don’t know how to address my unresolved rage at being so abandoned when in need.

Stuck!