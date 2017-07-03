Should my adult child know the truth about her stepfather?

I’m her father, divorced seven years ago, after 10 years of marriage and two kids.

I had my kids 50% of the time, both have turned into fantastic people, and I’m happy too.

Here’s what happened back then: During the last two years of our marriage, my wife had a mid-life crisis and a weak mental state. I tried to support her through it.

She had an affair with a married father of three children.

After our split, she remained with him and he became my kids’ stepfather.

The kids were heartbroken for years after. They blamed their mother and me equally, but I never said a bad word about their mother.

I’d seen emails between them from three months before the split. She’d wanted to end the affair and focus on the marriage and family.

However, he was all about breaking the families up, so they could be together.

He used gentle persuasion and romanticized it like Romeo and Juliet.

He also benefited from a huge upgrade in lifestyle if she chose him, which was a big part of his attraction to her.

He got what he wanted, but at a heavy price to everyone else.

Now that my daughter’s 18 and leaving the nest, I’m wondering if I should tell her the truth about how he came to be in their life.

I’m not trying to be vindictive. But I feel the kids have a right to know the truth considering the effect it had on them, so they can make their own judgement call.

Too Much Truth?