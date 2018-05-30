My husband of 37 years and I met at university. I deeply loved him. We’re both now early-60s.

Although he’s been a loyal husband and good father, he’s never expressed any sweet words, never initiated a non-sexual touch, and has always physically rejected me if I even tried to hold his hand.

I hate to talk about it but mentioned a few times how his behaviour causes resentfulness and fades away love. He says he doesn’t like to act fake.

His best response: “As long as you’re my wife, means you’re the best.”

He has two possessive and close elder sisters with whom I’ve maintained good relationships.

However, I feel that he's been taught to care more about keeping them happy and ignoring his wife’s feelings.

He’s told our kids, “No matter what I do, she’s never happy,” because he never earned as much money as I wished. Not true at all.

I’ve worked all my life and am quite independent. I’ve been an excellent mother to two successful happy adult kids, a good host at our frequent parties, all without expecting much of him.

I feel I’ve spent all my love for him and can’t offer more. I’m happier and feel freer when he’s away on a trip.

I’ve been thinking about separation lately but wonder if it’s too late.

Need Your Feedback