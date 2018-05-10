I’ve just stepped out of an affair. He wasn't who I thought he was.

I’d met him through a friend and was immediately attracted. We had a year of email exchanges for his work advice.

I also asked him to do some charity work. He accepted graciously.

He started sending me messages with huge compliments.

I knew what he was doing, but let my head swim. Yes, I'm married, but the last seven to ten years haven’t been great.

I suspect that my spouse is bi-polar and finally got him in treatment/counseling, but no medication yet.

Well, the mutual flirting with the other man was fun, exciting, flattering, and dangerous.

We got together a couple of times, just kissing. He was holding back, saying I was special.

When I left the first time, he texted right away… like, leave your husband and be my girlfriend.

When we finally did get together, he dropped a bomb… saying that he had an addiction problem.

I was devastated. The grass was definitely not greener.

He cried in my arms. He then started a 12-step program. I sat with him while he cried on the phone to friends, family, etc. He said I was a part of this effort, and called me his girlfriend.

I wasn't buying into all of it. So, I decided to bring some food, say I’ll always be your friend, and that he needs to get clean.

He knows that I work in healthcare. He knows that it’s a big responsibility to put on my shoulders, someone going through detox alone. Having someone’s death on my conscience isn’t cool.

So, here I am, knowing I was lied to, and that he isn't the worst person in the world nor the best.

I've sent messages to check on his wellbeing, getting curt answer's back. His job is high-profile… if people found out it could ruin his career and life.

I talked to a counselor in our facility. She’s allowing him to call her since she’s 30 years sober and can assist with help.

I've decided to offer this for his wellbeing and future. Maybe he’ll apologize to me, maybe not.

But ladies, don't get played, it's not fun. I've cried pretty hard.

I may end up divorced in the next year or so. I’m trying to give the spouse a chance. There was no way to know he was bi-polar, even health care people get the wool pulled over our eyes.

Moving Forward Now