I’ve been dating my coworker for five months. We’d known each other for three years.

She’s been in a relationship with another guy for seven years and they live together.

We went on a work trip and unexpectedly, on the last day, we clicked. I didn't think of it that much when we returned. She told me that she was in a relationship and we were just a one-time thing.

I respected her decision but then she wanted to hang out with me for lunch and after work. After a month and a half, she said she was falling in love with me.

A couple of weeks later, she said she wanted to be with me and would leave her relationship. It’s now more than three months since that statement.

At first, I said she could take her time to break up the right way, since they’ve been together so long.

But I’ve developed stronger feelings for her and asked how much longer she’d need. She said she hated a deadline or timeline and wanted me to trust her and wait.

I waited another two months, but recently we’ve been arguing a lot about when she’ll leave him.

I even tried to break up with her several times, but she started crying and convinced me to wait a bit longer… one week.

That’s up now and she keeps saying it’s hard to let go and is scared. I said that if she loves him and wants to stay, have the decency to say so, and end things with me.

I really love her and think she loves me too. I also have trust issues with her because of her other relationship and have told her that. She’s reassured me that she’d win my trust back.

I’m now very invested in this relationship but it seems she doesn't want to completely commit to me. I’m interested in your take on this.

Wait or Walk Away?