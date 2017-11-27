My wedding this past summer was glorious, until my father’s out-of-town cousin got drunk and created an ugly scene.

My family always invites this cousin to our important events, because my mom had originally introduced him to his wife.

No one realized that her husband had already had a lot to drink before their arrival. But people noticed at the reception that he was steadily knocking back drink after drink.

He seemed somewhat unsteady when he greeted me in the receiving line, but his wife was so warm and happy for me, I didn’t think about it.

Trouble started when guests went to their assigned tables and he didn’t like the location of his seat.

While already drinking wine, which he’d grabbed from a server, he openly switched place cards with a girlfriend of mine, whose husband noticed and said, “You can’t do that.”

With a loud, “Oh, yes I can,” he grabbed onto the chair but caught part of the tablecloth with it. Glasses and dishes went tumbling.

My girlfriend, standing nearby, had her dress badly stained by spilled red wine from the glass he’d been holding.

My husband and I only heard the tumult but didn’t actually see what happened.

The staff at the venue was wonderful and quickly re-set the table.

The wife grabbed her drunken husband, pulled him away, and took a taxi back to where they were staying.

She left a text message of abject apology and mortification, which my mother saw when she got home.

The night went on happily, but there was a lot of gossip throughout the evening as to how anyone could carry on like that, without realizing he had a serious problem.

My parents were upset for his wife. They talked about her husband’s addiction and realized she had to confront him about it.

They agreed that, besides getting treatment, he had to cover the cost of my friend’s dress if it were ruined.

After a dry-cleaner said that the wine damaged the expensive material itself, and that the decoration on it couldn’t take the cleaning fluid, my father emailed his cousin asking him to reimburse our guest.

Two weeks later, my father received a cheque made out to her. Included was a note saying that his cousin was going to see “someone” about his “issues.”

There was no apology to me, my husband, or my parents for his behaviour at my wedding.

What’s your take on this response?

Wedding Drama