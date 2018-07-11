Coming from a small town, I’m a guy who holds gentlemanly charms and qualities close.

But it catches people off guard and uncomfortable when I enter the dating scene.

I finally caught the attention of someone earlier this year, or so I thought.

I’d frequented a family-run restaurant for a year and often made small talk, since she was the only one who worked there anywhere close to my age, 33.

Though shy and timid, I finally got the courage to give her my number and tell her how much I liked her sense of humour.

Eventually, I got a friend request and a Facebook message from her.

We hit it off; I asked her out once and thought I’d finally found my match.

But during that date, she referred to her boyfriend.

For some reason that didn’t stop me. When I took her home, she gave me a rather meaningful hug goodnight.

We keep seeing each other as friends, at her work, or hanging out elsewhere.

We’ve planned a trip together later this year since she hasn’t travelled in years and I want to share my travels with someone.

I don’t know where to move next. I’ve never had a connection like this before.

She makes me incredibly happy, I get butterflies whenever I see her, she sees me for who I am, and I haven’t felt depressed, insecure, or anxious since I’ve gotten to know her.

I could see something working between us long-term.

What should I do? I want to push for something more, but I can’t tell her to choose me over her boyfriend of four years.

And I don’t want to risk jeopardizing the friendship.

Uncharted Territory