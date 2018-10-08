We have a beautiful grand-daughter from our son and daughter-in-law. We all get along well.

However, when we go out to dinner or have them over for supper, table manners don't exist for our grand-daughter, now two-and-a-half.

She attends home day care and a day-care centre regularly, as her mother works.

She cannot handle even a spoon yet, so eats with her fingers and refuses help.

After one bite, she leaves the table to play, returns, takes another bite or two, leaves again.

When a parent insists she sits to eat, she cries hard and is soothed by Mom, “Yes, she’s tired.”

A pout, some play, and she eventually comes back for another bite or some dessert.

This scenario, especially in a restaurant, is extremely stressful for me. My younger son refuses to join us at a restaurant or even a meal at home with her.

Question: If they dine at Grannie's house, can Grannie make the rules of proper mealtime behaviour and manners:

You sit, you eat, you participate in conversation, you don't fling food around. When you leave the table you’re not allowed back to eat.

If it’s permissible for me to enforce table manners in our house, how do I present this to my son and daughter-in-law?

I want the time we have with our family and our granddaughter to be fun for all.

Toddler at the Table