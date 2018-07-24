Recently, my girlfriend and I went out for all-you- can-eat sushi. Later, I helped her move in with me.

I did all the heavy lifting. It drove me crazy that she didn’t help, so I expressed myself.

Later, we unpacked all her goods. My place is small, she had to reduce her massive wardrobe.

During that process she mentioned her stomach was hurting. It became so painful, I had to show her things and let her decide where I should put them.

Her illness seemed suspicious. I’d already offered stomach medications. Soon, she lay in our bed, shaking. I helped her to the bathroom to throw up.

Previously, she’d told me that when I have a sick stomach, I should make myself throw up. I advised the same and she did.

But first she said she didn't think it’d help. People who create false problems often reject solutions so that they can continue to get the attention they must crave.

I gave her water, rubbed her back, held her hair, got her toothbrush ready.

But I didn't give her the attention. I brought her back to bed and spooned her at her request. Since I wouldn't want to be bothered if in her position, I watched a movie on my phone.

She said I wasn't helping her at all and that our relationship was going to fail.

When I called her out on everything, she fell silent. She bought into her own fake story.

What should I do? Why did she do what she did? How should I react if I ever suspect her acting again?

Bad Boyfriend