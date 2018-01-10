My brother in-law is THE definition of a loser. He comes from a family with a criminal past.

His sister was charged with fraud and ordered to pay thousands in restitution.

His cousin was killed. His mother chases after widowers.

Yet he somehow convinced my highly educated sister, a professional, to marry him.

He and his toxic sister have ostracized their other sister from their family because she doesn’t approve of their behaviour.

When he met my sister, he told her that he was a successful entrepreneur with a great family life.

We only learned the truth after they married.

He cleaned floors in a building. My family helped him get his current decent job.

He’s trying to rob my sister blind by asking her to purchase a vacation house and a city condo without reaching into his pocket.

He moved into my sister's home without spending a penny, or contributing to any monthly expenses.

I feel like we created a monster by helping him so much.

What's worse is he’s turned my sister against our family by instigating a fight, immediately after she gave birth to their second child.

After all the drama and dust settled, instead of apologizing for his behaviour, he continues to hide in the shadows watching my sister defend him when she knows he's wrong.

We’ve gotten lawyers and police involved due to his antics, but my sister appears to be brainwashed and unreasonable in her approach.

Is there hope for her to wake up and realize the damage she’s caused by marrying this lowlife?

Upset Brother