My niece is getting married. Her parents are paying for most of the wedding for 85 guests.

The bride's mother, my sister, is one of five close sisters – three of us in the same city.

We also have five brothers with whom my sister isn’t close.

We sisters have an annual weekend away together and have also taken extended vacations with all or some of us, always including the bride's mother.

The bride also has 19 cousins on our side.

Unfortunately, my sister has a fractured relationship with her daughter, the bride.

Her husband discouraged their relationship. He’d forbid his wife to call her daughter whenever they had a mother-daughter disagreement because he didn't want his daughter more upset.

He and his daughter discuss many issues in person and by text daily.

My sister’s excluded from many of those exchanges.

I believe the bride didn’t ask my sister for help planning the wedding, although her mother did email her some ideas on venues, etc.

Ultimately, the bride's father told his wife that a final decision had been made, with no more discussion.

Her sisters and brothers aren’t invited, except for one brother and wife who are the bride's godparents, and the one sister who the bride's mom sees daily.

My sister is devastated!

How do we handle this?

I want to tell her we understand that she’s hurt and we hurt for her.

I don't know how her husband and daughter can be so heartless. Her family’s very important to her.

How can I/we be cordial to our brother-in-law and niece when this is how they treat my sister and her family?

Excluded Family