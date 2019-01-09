My younger brother has been suffering from depression for the past few years. Last year at Christmas time he was at an all-time low, talking about suicide.

My family and I were able to get him some help with a doctor we know, and with the help of anti-depressants he was doing well.

A couple of months ago he was injured in a sports accident and hasn't been able to work. He and his girlfriend moved into my parents’ house with us and there’s been a steady decline in his mental health - very withdrawn, sleeping a lot, short with us, low appetite, apathetic.

We’re trying to make him feel good again by getting him out of the house to do something fun, but he keeps turning us down.

My father recently made him come back to work, at his company. He was initially excited about this but when my father said he was starting right away, he became extremely upset as he didn't have time to prepare himself.

His girlfriend said he mentioned suicide again and now we are ALL on edge in the house.

How do we approach this topic with him in a sensitive way? We’re trying to get him to go see his doctor again.

Very Worried Sister