I'm 53, married 25 years, with two children, ages 22 and 16.

My wife and I drifted apart. We have few common interests and haven’t slept in the same bed for ten years.

I’m sad, miserable and there’s no romance. I’ve decided to separate once the youngest child leaves for university. We're both successful professionals and debt-free.

Meanwhile, I've been “sugar-dating.” I've had two “sugar-babies” with no emotional attachments whatsoever.

With my third sugar-baby, we hit it off immediately. She’s 28, with a seven-year-old child.

She’s independent, mature, witty and we shared many common interests. We’d spend hours chatting, including about our families.

(I can confirm through Facebook, Instagram and her family profiles that she’s not faking her stories).

I soon fell in love but didn’t tell her.

Three months into the arrangement, she said she’s returning to her home town so that she and her child can be closer to family, after being away for ten years.

It nearly broke my heart. But she said she’ll come visit often since her small town’s only six hours away.

Days before she left, I told her I loved her, and about my plans to leave my wife.

She said she’s fallen in love with me too. We each promised that we’ll make this relationship work.

She said that she’d found a job as a caseworker in a remote community where cell service is almost non-existent.

We can only talk/chat whenever she rotates back to her home town. She would give me her schedule once she has it.

The first week she moved back we chatted as usual. Then, without warning, I stopped hearing from her.

Emails are being delivered, but I've received no responses. I'm tech-savvy and know I haven’t been blocked.

It's as if she just stopped reading my messages. It’s been four weeks.

My mind tells me to move on. But I'm the romantic, old-fashioned type and my heart tells me to hold on.

But is it normal to be out of reach for a month at a time? Don't social workers rotate back every few weeks?

Obviously, I can't reach out to her family to ask what's happened. I'm tempted to travel to her town to check things out.

Broken-hearted Lover