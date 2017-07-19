I started dating my ex while she was separated. Our chemistry and connection were amazing.

Her husband was verbally and emotionally abusive. She also had a very rough childhood that included traumatic experiences and a dysfunctional family.

We quickly became very close. I was emotionally invested with her.

Yet, after a while, we broke up and she returned to her husband.

We kept contact via social media. I realized how much I loved her and felt she was my soul mate.

She reciprocated the same feeling, saying that she’d ask for a divorce.

This affair lasted over three years. I knew it was wrong but I hung in because of my feelings for her.

Recently, I started regretting that I was in a cheating affair. I expressed that, and asked if she felt this was wrong.

I said that I’ve been waiting for her to start her divorce and asked when she’d begin.

She said that she has low self-esteem and no self-worth because of her life experiences and social status.

I reassured her that I’d share my life with her but I wanted her to stop the cheating and get separated.

I’ve changed my whole life for her and now she’s said that because her husband is ill, things are different between them and she isn't considering divorce.

Maybe after 15-plus years with him, along with their having two kids, she’s been conditioned to think it’s okay to be that way.

I said I couldn't continue like this and don't understand why she’d rather continue cheating.

Now I regret that I lost the love of my life. I can’t believe she wouldn't value the love we had enough to do the right thing.

How can I get over her when everything around me reminds me of us?

Distraught Ex-Lover