In 2013, I wrote you about issues regarding my mother. While you agreed that she’s toxic to me, you stressed that my relating damaging insults from her to my wife's family was a mistake.

My family didn’t attend our wedding over this, and, because I invited my cousin despite that my mother insulted her disabled mother.

I cut all contact with my family afterwards.

Three months ago, my youngest brother committed suicide.

Due to undiagnosed depression issues, my youngest brother overdosed on prescription medication.

My mother blames me for his suicide, for escalating things after not heeding her wishes on disinviting my cousin.

She blocked my attending my brother’s funeral.

My other brother told me the news and apologized for not attending my wedding.

He’d previously thought that my brothers would "remain neutral" in my spat with my mother.

I said that by not attending, he chose a side.

I recently learned that my mother's maliciousness has escalated since our bother’s suicide and affected his marriage (I wasn’t invited to his wedding).

Unlike me, he’d not told his wife of my mother's constant insults about her and her family until one of her tirades during my brother's wake exposed everything.

He and his wife then separated, and he’s living with my parents.

When I told him to cut contact with my mother, he again blamed me for the events of 2013.

How can he be convinced to leave the toxic relationship with my mother? I feel it’s the only way to save his sanity and his marriage.

Still Toxic