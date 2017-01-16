This girl asked my best friend and me to find out about some cute guys. We did, and fell for them. I had a crush on “K,” she went for “N.” This other girl liked K too, but he was interested in me. So she hated me. She then went for N, but he didn't like anyone. Suddenly my best friend started hanging out with her and being very rude to me. I’d hoped this would be the year I could be cute, cool, and popular, but my whole life’s turned upside down. And there's a rumour that K doesn't even like me, that it was just a dare. UGH. I just want my best friend back and make people like me, but for now I'm an outcast. Hating My Life

The thing about being a teenager is that the “ups” that happen feel so great, then the “downs” feel terrible. It’s mostly because so many experiences are new to you and can change quicker than your emotions. But the low periods do pass, especially for people like you with spirit, dreams, and determination. You’re living a much better – and cool - life than you now realize. You’ve had a best friend… and will have her back or find a better one. You’ve had the fun of a crush that worked out for a while, and may still. And here’s what you’ve learned that’ll make you even cooler and smarter from now on: 1.You can’t trust rumours. If he’s hanging out with you, he likes you. A jealous person who steals your friend cannot be trusted again. A best friend who suddenly drops you wasn’t so great a friend as you thought. OR, she’ll discover she’s being played just to upset you… then you can decide whether to give her a second chance. Be yourself. True “cool” is not letting people get you down. Stay confident. It’ll look good on you.

My partner of 16 years and I usually get along very well but are now arguing frequently. We’re both 50, very fit and healthy. She rides her bike to work and back, daily. When she comes home, she showers. She routinely walks in leaving the front door open and undresses immediately, walks through the house naked while eating, tidying, washing, chatting, etc. Yet she’s in plain sight of all our neighbours plus strangers. Our home has many windows you can see through easily, and large bi-fold glass doors which, when open, reveal everything inside. I’ve suggested shutters or shutting the doors. But she insists everything remains remain open and says that I have a problem with nudity. I don’t, provided she’s not on display for all to see. Her mother did this through her childhood and she feels it’s natural and healthy. She’s done this since we met, but recently stepped it up. Should I suggest she join a nudist colony recreationally? Too Visible

Choose a different talking point: Her safety. With visibility to all, she could be attracting someone who’d see her as a target – for sex, or violence. Say that you appreciate her freedom of spirit, as well as her healthy, fit body. Offer suggestions that don’t challenge her openness to nature – e.g. sheer drapes that can be pulled during that time period but don’t, like shutters, darken the light. Get naked with her. It’ll end her feelings of your having “issues,” and lead to greater closeness. If she wanted to join a nudist colony, she’d have done so.

We’ve been dating for five months, and it’s been going great. But my boyfriend completely forgot that for my friend’s birthday I’d planned that we go out with her and her husband. When I reminded him it was this week, he “couldn’t go” as he’d bought hockey tickets with his dad. I was embarrassed to have to tell my friend that he’d forgotten and more upset that he didn’t care enough to remember. He insisted that I hadn’t been definite about the plan and the date. How do I get him to understand that we’re a couple now and I need to trust him to remember special dates? Annoyed

Here’s where technology can help busy couples. Your phone and other devices have calendar apps with memory you can count on. Send him a note for any events you want him to know/attend. You can include reminders, alerts, notes of added information, e.g. time, type of event.