I'm in love with my brilliant, driven, and extremely caring boyfriend. We’re early 30's.

I’m career-focused, ambitious. We share dreams of traveling the world and starting our own business.

My schedule’s packed between an office job and my side-business. His schedule’s similar.

However, his family’s worrying me. They rely heavily on him for tasks (“can you check my email?”) and errands (“drive me to the grocery store”).

He spends much of his free time at their house. They’re middle-aged but far from elderly.

His mother calls him almost daily – often to unload her stress, which is then passed on to him. He long ago developed chronic anxiety.

Lately, she’s been theatrical and emotional when I visit with them. She’ll cry, saying how hard her life has been, and that she relies so heavily on her son.

Recently, she told me she knew there’d be a time when he’d have to leave but she can’t bear the thought.

I’m empathetic when listening and always polite.

That evening, the parents proposed that we should move in with them for at least part of the week to make things easier (for them.)

I refused. I can’t live in that stressful environment and spend my free time assisting her with house chores while my career suffers.

My boyfriend struggles with telling them "no." But I feel the mother’s trying to drive a wedge between us.

I remind him that if he wants to travel and run his own business, it’ll be impossible if his parents cannot be a little more proactive.

He agrees. But he won't raise it with her because he doesn't want to hurt her feelings.

How do I begin dealing with this?

Feeling Choked