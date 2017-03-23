Dear Readers – Some columns spark much more reaction than others, and so it is with a February 28 question from a woman whose fiancé had lied to her about his age, and hid the fact he had a child, then claimed it wasn’t his:

Reader #1 – “I'd like to offer this writer a long-term perspective from my own personal experience.

“Like her, I fell deeply in love with a man who seemed wonderful in all ways. A year after we met, when I was well and truly hooked, he confessed to having four children, not two.

“His excuses and rationalizations were to the letter the same ones this writer describes. After a prolonged period of soul-searching and anger, I chose to forgive him. We married.

“But eventually I discovered that this beloved husband of mine continually lied to me, and defrauded me financially for over a decade.

“Again, when confronted, he offered all sorts of plausible excuses, all the while also telling me how much he loves me, how I'm the only woman for him, etc.

“Now I'm a single mother, and my biggest regret is that I didn't take the early warning signs of a deeply dishonest and manipulative man much more seriously.

“My recommendation is, RUN, don't walk, from this man. He'll deceive you in so many ways, and will never stop, until you can take no more.”