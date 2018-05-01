I'm a 35-year- old male who’s been in a relationship for three years. Our sex life is becoming complacent.

Where to start… with no mention of when the sexual excitement declined, whether it’s loss is felt only by you, or reflects both of you, etc?

So, I’m left to start with you.

Consider these approaches:

Talk to her (without blaming her for anything) about how you are feeling and whether she’s feeling the same way.

Be careful not to use labels like “boring” or “complacent” and ask, instead, if the two of you need more time for sex, and more variety of foreplay for mutual arousal.

This approach makes it a “couple’s” issue, not a one-sided view or complaint (which would only lead to hurt feelings, defensiveness, and arguing about fault).

Then there’s the matter of romance.

If stress and time limits caused by your lifestyle and relationship – e.g. either or both of you preoccupied with work, kids, or friends – romance gets neglected or ignored altogether.

It only takes small gestures to start reviving it – a hug as you go out the door, a caring text in the day, a sexy hint from work about making love later, suggesting a mutual massage, etc.

Not to mention bringing home flowers occasionally and arranging a dinner-for-two at a nice place.

For added approaches, there are sex manuals with suggested positions and ideas for spicing up lovemaking, which you can find/order online.

And if physical energy is part of the problem, you can both try building up steam through getting fitter.

If none of this makes a positive difference, and one of you seems lackluster about sex in general, then professional sex therapy is another route.

However, if none of these moves bring satisfying change, ask yourself if this person is the partner you want long-term.

A “Yes” should send you to couples’ counselling with her to get help recognizing whatever underlying issues are keeping your sex life “complacent.”

“No” means it’s time to stop doing nothing about it. Try to talk about how you feel. Again, counselling can help you be honest but kind, in expressing a need to move on, and/or suggesting that you both take a break.

Some tried and true sex manuals:

The Joy of Sex by Dr. Alex Comfort, revised in 2008, still has very useful tips about how sex can be playful, passionate, and satisfying.

The Kama Sutra has been around as long as sex has, an ancient Hindu text, which describes the art of making love with illustrations of positions.