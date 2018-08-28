Our son is heading to propose to his girlfriend of three years, both late-20s. My wife and I (plus some friends of ours and our son) feel that they’re a poorly matched couple, with some signs of early issues.

We don’t want him to make a long-term mistake.

She has very strong anxieties and is afraid of doing anything. He goes to friends’ weddings by himself, just returned from an overseas trip when she didn’t want to go, though he offered to pay for her.

He’s very intelligent, she’s not, and there’ve been some frustrations with basic communications and conversations.

My son really wants kids someday, while she, mainly because of her anxieties, doesn’t want kids.

They’ve had counselling over this issue, and she now says, “maybe one day,” but we feel that’s just lip service to please him.

Should we concerned and caring parents, and still a tight-knit family, mention our concerns to our son?

Should we sit him down and ask if this is really what he wants, and has he thought of all issues now, and does he think she’s right for him?

I’m sure they love and care for each other.

Or, should we stay out of it, as none of our business. He’s an adult and it has to be his decision.

I had an interfering mom, and I don’t want to be like that. Maybe we should get his brother to bring it up? Or stay right out of it…

Concerned, Or Interfering