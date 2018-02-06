My younger sister has been very depressed about her boyfriend’s poor treatment of her, which ended recently with his leaving her apartment where he’d lived for four years.

She’s 34 and has two kids, 13 and 11, from a previous relationship. Her boyfriend’s 26.

He was a new immigrant here when they met through family. She was immediately taken with him, though he had nothing, and moved him in without rent or food money from him.

But he was ambitious, went to school, got a job, and got promoted. She’s got an okay job but she’s always been needy and too giving in her relationships.

She’s the dependent type, like our mother who cried for years after our father left. I’m the opposite.

Things deteriorated when her boyfriend bought an expensive car, smart clothes, and started staying out late with “friends.” She accused him of being with other women but he always denied it.

Now, he’s gone and she’s devastated, constantly crying and re-telling her story.

I want to help her but she rejects my opinions. I tell her to accept that it’s over, focus on her kids, get out with friends, and even find a new job.

I want to get her a therapist for her depression but she acts as if I’m insulting her when I suggest it.

How can I help her?

Worried Sis