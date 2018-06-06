A few years ago, at 19, I went out with my girlfriends, we were into partying then.

We ended up at the same bar as some local hockey players. Three of them hit on the three of us. I ended up having a one-night stand, as did the others.

The next day my friend who’d been there said that she knew for a fact that my “date” had a serious girlfriend.

I felt awful. Why didn’t she tell me beforehand? I didn’t want to have sex with someone else’s guy!

Besides, I’d rarely done this sort of thing and haven’t since.

I wanted to forget it immediately. But he sent me a couple of really dirty texts, which I didn’t answer.

Then his girlfriend sent me an angry message. I was horrified and embarrassed, so I deleted it too.

I didn’t want her to accuse me of trying to “steal” her boyfriend when I never wanted to see him again.

Now I sometimes wonder, if I should’ve just said, “Yes, he fully came onto me first, and I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. Your guy is a cheater.”

I probably would’ve been doing her a favour, though I have no idea if they’re still together.

Still Uncomfortable