I’m a 20-year-old male student. I identify as straight and have had three girlfriends, the longest lasted a year.

Lately, I’m wondering whether I’m bi, gay, bi-curious, or even straight.

I had my first homosexual encounter in Grade 6 when a friend and I were both watching porn.

We were discussing it and next thing we were touching each other over our pants.

Several weeks later, I went to his house and we got into oral sex. We decided, never again. We both had girlfriends.

We repeated it every few months, always only orally. We’re still friends.

When I moved away, I had both friends and girlfriends in my new high school. But I haven't been into any sexual activity or feelings with another male, though occasionally I’d watch gay porn and masturbate.

I’m now in university, currently single for a year. Six months ago, I joined the gym and saw a lot of gay cruising in the change rooms, sauna and steam rooms.

It reminded me of those earlier times. As a result, I’d mess around with those guys, still limited to oral only.

Last month, a guy followed me on Instagram, mentioned he finds me cute, and asked for my number. I said I was straight but gave my number. We added each other on Snapchat and became good friends.

A week later, I told him I’ve been bi-curious and messed around occasionally. I also told him my Grade 6 story. He was fine with it all and wanted a relationship with me.

I said this is a very discreet side of mine and I don’t want it public. We continued talking as friends. Two days later he said he’s fine with being in a secret relationship.

However, a week later, he said he made a boyfriend. I was happy for him. But I realized I started liking him too.

Two days ago, he was sad after a breakup with his new boyfriend. Last night, he confessed he still considers me more than a friend.

I trust him that if we were to start a secret relationship, he wouldn't be exposing me even if we broke up.

But I’m still unsure of my sexual orientation. Am I straight, bi, bi-curious? I’m also unsure if I actually have feelings for him or if it’s more lust, and can hamper our friendship.

Confused Sexuality