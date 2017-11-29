My girlfriend of three years and I are in our 30s.

She has a disorder, which is treated via medication.

I’ve realized that there could be a cultural divide (different backgrounds) in our future and also that her disorder could someday be an issue in our relationship.

However, it’s been great. She takes part in my cultural activities, and I do the same for hers. We also get along really well with each other’s families.

Last month, she and her mom went out with her mom’s friend and a male visitor who said he wanted to witness the city’s nightlife.

The older two were too tired to go out, so my girlfriend was sent to the night club to meet with this guy, having been assured that he’d send her home in a cab at night.

They were in the club, drank a lot, and then went to his hotel.

My girlfriend woke up at 4am, took a cab home, and puked the rest of the day.

Her mom took her to the hospital to get a rape-kit test performed. Police were contacted and came to the hospital.

My girlfriend said she blacked out and didn't remember dancing at the club, or the sex.

The police report includes that she was hallucinating during sex, believing she was being gang-raped.

They stated there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the guy.

She, with her mom and I, reviewed the police video evidence.

When they entered his hotel, she was stumbling, clearly inebriated (he had to hold her up).

I believe that she didn't want to sleep with him and wouldn't have claimed sexual assault if it didn't happen.

My issue is that she didn't call or text me throughout that night.

It’s difficult to comprehend why she’d go out with a guy she just met, without me.

It’s hard to question her due to the post-traumatic stress that later occurred (I know it’s real).

I love her, but find her not contacting me weird, and wrong. I don't trust her going out with anyone I don’t know any more.

The scenario plays in my mind daily. Why didn't she invite me out, why didn't she call? I was planning to propose…

Can you shed some light?

Not So Sure Anymore