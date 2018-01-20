I started dating a woman two months ago.

She’s divorced, 46, has a teenage son and 21-year-old daughter. Her mother, 80, and brother also live with her.

I told her I’ve been separated from my spouse for several years.

I’m 54, live in my own condo. She’s visited me there several times, but no sex.

I plan to sell my condo, move to a less expensive place, and ask my ex to finalize the divorce.

Due to a career change, I’d recently taken a part-time/weekend job with long hours but didn’t tell my new girlfriend. I feared it’d harm the relationship.

I like her. Our dates were short, and finding time difficult due to her responsibilities.

We went out to cafes and coffee shops. I always paid (inexpensive). She never tried to pay.

Recently, she questioned and I responded, that I’m not officially divorced.

She freaked out as to why I didn’t tell her this, partially accused me of lying, adding if she knew initially she wouldn’t have continued.

She ghosted me the next day, not calling nor texting back. I emailed everything in detail. She agreed to meet once more.

She said that I’m not free if not divorced. And that my ex can have claims to my condo sale and to many other things.

Should I have initially explained my not having an official divorce?

How can I get her back?

In our age group, can love develop? Or are there lots of calculations for getting into any relationship?

Ghosted and Sad