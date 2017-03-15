Four years ago, I had a five-month affair with my friend's husband.

I'm a single mother in a neighbourhood group where our children played together. I was often the one to watch them all.

My friend and her husband have three children whom I watched.

The wife complained endlessly about her "alcoholic, abusive, woman-hating” husband. He started spending more time out with the kids and me.

He complained about his wife not wanting the same things as him, including intimacy.

He’s a very angry man, misogynist, alcoholic, addicted to porn. My part in the affair came from my wanting to be wanted.

If this man who hates women could say I'm worth something, maybe I wasn't “nothing.”

His wife found out, as did the neighbourhood. Their relationship survived.

My daughter became the target of bullying, and, understandably, I'm universally hated here.

My dog was poisoned in my yard. I attempted suicide, ending up in hospital.

Depression has forever been my struggle including a previous major breakdown.

These past six months I’ve been in and out of hospital for self-harm.

But I have my daughter to consider. I'm on new meds and see a psychologist who gives me advice I can't follow – to forgive myself, to understand that many people have affairs, to find things that I enjoy.

I can't forgive myself. My lies and bad decisions have ruined my daughter's life, yet I have to stay here.

I'm hoping for a way to get through without causing more hurt to my daughter.

Hanging On