My boyfriend of two years and I have a very happy, stable relationship. We've also had a very healthy sex life.

However, he recently admitted that he no longer feels comfortable having sex, as he’s returned to his Catholic faith and wants to stop completely until we’re married.

I'm 22. He knows I’m not planning to get married soon, and that I really enjoyed the sexual part of our relationship.

I don’t share his faith, and don’t completely understand his reasoning (we’ve already had sex countless times, so “waiting” doesn't make sense to me).

I love him so I’d never leave him. But I’m worried this will strain our relationship. Already, things are a little awkward because I don't want to make any sexual jokes or do anything too provocative.

It’s affecting my own self-esteem, too. It almost feels like we’ve gone backwards, and I’m feeling less close to him. Is this my fault? What can I do?

P.S. We have strong trust between us and I know he’s not inventing a reason to mask another problem, because he’s still attracted to me, and struggles to now remain chaste.

He’s admitted that he really wishes he could have sex with me, but he’s scared of going to hell. It’s hard for me to respond since I don’t share his religious views.

Frustrated Girlfriend