I’m a woman, 33, wondering if my boyfriend of eight years is just throwing me crumbs.

We moved in together a year ago.

He knows that I want to get married and have a baby, but instead of getting me a ring for my birthday, he bought me a dress.

We work together, because he asked me to leave my previous job which I liked, and work in his store. It leaves him free to do the marketing and buying without having to pay “outsiders.”

In exchange, we now share the apartment for which he pays.

I know it’s not a perfect set-up… like I wonder what happens to me if we ever break up. But I keep waiting for us to settle in to start a family, which I’ve wanted for a few years.

(When we first dated, contraception was up to me but he said that if I got pregnant I’d have to get an abortion. I was young then so agreed).

His parents have never liked me because we’re from different cultures. My own parents are difficult, the men are all abusive.

I have anxiety issues and take medication. It’s made me gain weight and sometimes my boyfriend teases me about it. I’m pretty unhappy about it so that makes me feel worse.

But generally, he’s steady, doesn’t cheat, and is my only support. I love him.

Is there any chance that we’ll have a future together, or is he throwing crumbs to keep me around till he finally meets someone he really wants to marry?

Tired of Waiting