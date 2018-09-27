I'm still in love with my ex eight months after we broke up.

I reached out to him recently, told him I missed him. He said he misses me too.

Previously, when I've texted him, I've told him not to respond if he doesn't feel the same way.

This time he did, saying that he left his old job to have a normal regular job, and that he’d like to start over again.

I said, yes we can.

But he says he won't be around my kids or family because he's broken up with me over stuff that could’ve been repaired, and my family loves him.

He lacks on communication skills, and I lack trust because of my past.

We had sex when we met up recently. But he also told me about a girl he’d met.

He’d told her that, because of their distance and the fact that she buys him stuff, he thinks they should stop talking.

He told me she's moving too fast with him, as they only met a month before.

I texted him recently and he didn't even respond even though I know he loves me.

I need some helpful tips to taking things slow, not overreacting and my not being so impulsive.

A Second Chance?