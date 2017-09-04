My granddaughter is in her early teens and although I’ve maintained contact with her by sending gifts on special occasions, my problems with her mother (my daughter) have escalated.

She’s indifferent toward my existence and in any social gathering she ignores me completely.

She’s my only child. Her father and I divorced after 16 years of marriage. He was emotionally abusive to both her and me.

For many years after the divorce, my daughter had little to do with him. Now, they’ve become close.

After my second abusive marriage, I divorced, and have been happily single ever since (15 years now).

I lead a full life in retirement with many volunteer activities I enjoy.

My daughter, her husband, and my grandchild moved halfway around the world within the last couple of years. If it weren’t for her husband, I’d never know what’s going on in their lives.

He agrees that she doesn’t treat me well, but is powerless to do anything about it.

I’ve written her and texted her. I seldom receive a reply, and only from the texts.

Recently, I apologized for anything that I may’ve done to hurt her in the past. There has never been an acknowledgement from her.

I was, and am, a good and caring mother. My second husband had announced early in our marriage that he didn’t like my daughter and therefore would never interact with her.

Subsequently, he didn’t speak to her.

She responded by doing the same. I was in the middle and didn’t know how to handle the situation.

I ended the marriage after 18 years because of his treatment of her, and was later told by a professional that he had abused me.

Recently, my daughter and her family came back home for two weeks. I didn’t hear from my daughter, although she drove right through my town on the way to visit second cousins so that my granddaughter could maintain a connection with them.

I’m desperate to understand my daughter. I’ve given up on trying to stay in contact and am moving forward with my life, but would appreciate any insight into what’s gone on here.

Her in-laws have shared that they walk on eggshells with her as well. She’s controlling and self-centered.

How do I bring closure to this whole sorry mess?

I need permission to make some decisions that don’t come naturally to me. She’s my daughter and I love her unconditionally, but I don’t like her right now.

Distanced Daughter