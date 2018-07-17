My husband of 23 years has always been stern, but never physically abusive.

He’s also very smart, well-spoken, and loves to brag about his children’s smarts and abilities (daughter, 20 and son, 16).

But his issues with our son, building over five years, have now reached a crisis.

He’s controlling, using put-downs and bullying plus his size, to scare my son who decided to not play football.

His father’s in a rage and has texted mean and hateful things to him.

He’ll give us both the silent treatment if I decide anything related to our son without discussing with him. It’s his way or the highway.

It causes us distress and anxiety, and created an unhealthy dynamic between the three of us.

Any breaking of his perceived rules means, to him, that he’s disrespected.

His anger issues started to escalate 10 years ago over a family/business matter. He’s stopped speaking with seven family members due to perceived slights.

I’m concerned that he’ll do the same to us if I ask for a temporary separation.

I also worry that if things worsen, it’ll set up a bad adult relationship with his son.

I saw a counsellor (one visit) but haven’t told him yet, worried it’ll make matters worse. I want to stand up for my son.

Feeling Lost