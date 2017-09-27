My daughter’s been married to her husband for over a year. They lived together for several years before marriage.

They’re both late-20s, employed with good jobs. They bought a house just before getting married.

They experienced some challenging life events last spring as she had a miscarriage and his parents were both ill.

However, everyone seemed to recover and we thought they were rebounding well. Yet, a couple of weeks ago our daughter called us in tears.

Apparently, her husband has been going out "with the boys" every weekend this past summer, spending no time with her on their time off.

When she asked if anything was wrong and how they could improve their relationship, he said he was "having doubts about his future, including (her.)"

He’s refusing counselling, won't communicate, and spends all of his time on Twitter when she tries to talk to him.

He’s scheduled himself to work every weekend this fall, so she won't see much of him.

How long should she let this go on?

Should I step in and try to help, or do they have to work this out themselves?

Worried Dad